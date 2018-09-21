A 3-year-old girl who was hospitalized after a crash with a school bus in Baton Rouge died of his injuries Thursday, according to a release from Baton Rouge police.

The child, Skylar West, was a passenger in the vehicle along with her father Dandrew West, 31, who died at the scene of the crash, said police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Airline Highway and McClelland Drive.

More than 30 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, said Taylor Gast, East Baton Rouge Parish schools spokeswoman, and all exited safely; none required hospitalization.

An image of the scene showed the vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, wedged beneath the rear of the bus.

Investigators determined that the bus was in the inside turning lane of Airline Highway northbound, planning to turn onto McClelland Drive, McKneely said. West's vehicle also entered the turning lane, but for unknown reasons didn't stop, crashing into the rear of the bus.

The collision caused a fire to the front end of the car, which was extinguished by a witness, McKneely said.