A 14-year-old was shot in the head and died Saturday night after a gun he and three other teens were playing with was discharged, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Rio Drive.
A statement from EBRSO said the 14-year-old victim was in a bedroom with three other teenage boys when one of them discharged a handgun the four had been playing with during the day.
The three teens gave detectives conflicting statements about what occurred, EBRSO said, and the teens-- 13, 14 and 15 years old — were booked into a juvenile detention center on counts of negligent homicide.
