One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Addison Street and Bradley Street.
He said the victim later died.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the male victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.