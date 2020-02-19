Alton Sterling's cousin, who was found dead inside his burning car near Baton Rouge's City Park almost two years ago, had been shot to death at a Florida Street tire shop hours earlier after accusing other men there of stealing his belongings, according to an arrest warrant signed last week.

The tire shop was also set on fire about 24 hours after Antonio Sterling's body was discovered, and video evidence later revealed the cause was arson, according to the warrant. The video "proves the business was burned, just as Sterling's body and vehicle, to conceal evidence from this homicide," detectives wrote.

Kelvin Lee Phillips, 41, was already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after his arrest earlier this month in a separate 2017 homicide — one in a series of Baton Rouge killings that police have recently linked to a violent drug trafficking organization. He was rebooked this week on an additional count of second-degree murder in Antonio Sterling's death.

Baton Rouge man arrested in 2018 killing of Alton Sterling cousin found dead in burning vehicle A man has been arrested in the 2018 shooting death of Alton Sterling's cousin, who was found dead inside a burning vehicle parked in a vacant …

Detectives tied Sterling's death to the tire shop fire after obtaining a search warrant for the burned business that allowed them to match the victim's DNA to bloody cloth found in the remains of the building, according to the warrant. Baton Rouge firefighters had responded to Tire Empire in the 2200 block of Florida Street one day after Sterling was found.

Video from the tire shop also shows Sterling's white Mercedes being driven away from the business about 40 minutes before police responded to reports of the same vehicle burning on East Harrison Street. "This footage, along with the blood evidence collected from Tire Empire, proves Sterling was deceased in the back of his vehicle at the time," detectives wrote.

Police said Sterling called his brother in the hours before his death, saying he was at the tire shop and his belongings had been stolen. Detectives later confirmed that Phillips was renting the tire shop from its owner when the homicide occurred.

Phillips told police he was at the shop that night but left hours before Sterling's car was seen leaving. He also said Sterling had left before him, which detectives said contradicted the video surveillance. Phillips' phone records showed he was in the area of the shop until at least 20 minutes after Sterling's vehicle was driven away.

Phillips was recently accused of being the getaway driver in the apparently unrelated 2017 killing of Lorenzo Dixon, a local rapper also known as Zoe Realla whose death followed orders from the ringleader of a narcotics trafficking organization, according to police reports.

That was one of several homicides police have recently linked to Martrell Harris, who's now evading authorities but wanted on multiple murder counts out of East Baton Rouge Parish. He's accused of leading what authorities have described as an extremely violent drug trafficking organization, promising promotions within the group to people allegedly involved in the killings.