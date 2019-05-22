A DOTD contractor was killed Wednesday while working on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, DOTD said in a statement.
A driver entered the work zone and collided with equipment that ultimately made impact with the worker, DOTD said.
The man who died was conducting joint repairs during non-peak driving hours.
"This is a somber reminder that safety on the roadway is of the utmost importance and that drivers must be extra diligent when in or approaching work zones," DOTD said.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.
This report will be updated.