Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rouge fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations.
It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
In a statement posted to its Instagram account Wednesday, the governing body of LSU's fraternities condemned what it described as the "formation and operation of rogue off-campus fraternities," saying that "recent actions taken by the LA Alpha Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity" were in direct violation of the LSU Student Code of Conduct.
The statement did not specify what rules the chapter violated.
Phi Kappa Psi was suspended in October 2020 after an investigation by the school found that the chapter had participated in hazing activities that led to a student being hospitalized for alcohol poisoning. Hours after that student was treated, a female companion and fellow LSU student who he had visited earlier in the evening was found dead in her apartment from an apparent suicide.
In June 2021, LSU determined that Phi Kappa Psi had violated multiple university rules regarding alcohol, coercive behavior, endangerment, failure to comply and hazing.
As a result, the chapter was formally banned from campus until June 2025.
In March of this year, Jeremiah B. Shinn, LSU's Vice President of Student Affairs, wrote to the organization's national headquarters after the fraternity informed the school about its intention to maintain an unrecognized chapter for students, warning the group that continuing its operations would be in direct violation of the ban.
According to a copy of the letter provided by the university, Shinn told the fraternity's national executive director, Ron Ransom, that engaging in any prohibited activities — including participating in social activities on or off-campus, initiating new members or occupying Phi Kappa Psi's W. Lakeshore Drive house — would factor into the school's decision-making process should the chapter attempt to reapply for LSU recognition in May 2025.
In the letter, Shinn acknowledged that some chapter members believed the discipline was unfair but said the chapter had decided to use the formal disciplinary process instead of working with LSU to create a plan to reopen safely, which would have shortened the suspension.
"If Phi Psi chooses to operate an unrecognized chapter for students at Louisiana State University, it is essential that students, parents, alumni, volunteers, board members and Phi Psi headquarters staff fully understand the implications of doing so," he wrote.
A photo circulating online Tuesday showed a brick house at the intersection of Highland Road and Lee Drive — just minutes from LSU's campus — with a banner draped over the front declaring the building to be "the future home of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity." The banner was no longer up late Wednesday morning.
It was unclear whether the fraternity's plans to move into the home had been finalized.
When reached for comment, Phi Kappa Psi's national headquarters said the chapter remains recognized by the organization and is "subject to the national organization's health and safety standards and policies, as well as the laws governing all private membership-based organizations in Louisiana."
What can LSU do about it?
Aside from prohibiting fraternities from participating in school events and banning them from on-campus housing, universities have little recourse when organizations they’ve suspended decide to continue their operations away from the institution’s oversight, explained Walter Kimbrough, the former president of Dillard University and an expert on hazing.
“If you have a group of students who are saying ‘we don’t have anything to do with the institution, we just created some local group,’ does the university have any sanctioning power over them? The national organizations have always argued that, particularly for a public institution, they have freedom of association,” Kimbrough said.
Battles like the one playing out between LSU and Phi Kappa Psi have become an increasingly common phenomenon nationwide, Kimbrough said. As fraternities get frustrated with rules and restrictions imposed by schools cracking down on hazing, he said many groups see benefits to disaffiliation.
He pointed to a similar situation taking place at West Virginia State University, whose chapter of the Delta Chi fraternity was kicked off campus and stripped of its national recognition earlier this year following the school’s investigation into accusations of hazing.
According to WVU’s independent student newspaper, the Daily Athenaeum, the chapter has since reformed, now dubbing itself the “1890 Club” – a presumed reference to the year Delta Chi’s national organization was founded.
Like LSU, WVU could do little to intervene except advise students against interacting with any off-campus groups.
For chapters already facing disciplinary action, Kimbrough noted that disaffiliating is typically the easiest way to avoid oversight or accountability for dangerous behavior.
“Normally this happens when an entire fraternity system gets shut down for a period of time because of some egregious activity,” he said. “The response has always been that the university is ‘too controlling’ or that the punishments are ‘too harsh’ and they don’t want to deal with it anymore.”
Even without ties to a university, however, the formation of off-campus organizations can still have serious legal implications for schools, Kimbrough added.
Unless a university makes it abundantly clear that it is not affiliated with a banned group, the institution may still be on the hook if something goes wrong, he said.
And in cases like at LSU, where Phi Kappa Psi’s national organization has refused to recognize the university’s disciplinary actions, the consequences can be especially disastrous.
“If something does go wrong, people are going to say ‘LSU, you knew about this and you didn’t do anything,’” Kimbrough said, later adding: “Unfortunately, we probably won’t get any clarity on how to deal with this until one of these off-campus groups kills somebody.”