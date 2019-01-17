Two teens were arrested on LSU’s campus after allegedly firing a gun near Burbank Drive early Thursday morning and then fleeing, although no one was reported injured.
Jaylon Jackson, 19, of 4000 McHugh Road Apt. 53, Zachary, and Jairus Wells, 19, of 11619 Catalpa St., Baton Rouge, were arrested in relation to a shooting near Burbank Drive at about 1:25 a.m, according to arrest documents.
Baton Rouge Police officers were stationed near Mellow Mushroom and heard the shots on a side street off Burbank, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said. Officers were able to identify the shooting suspects and respond when the accused were seen fleeing in a gold Ford Mustang.
No one was reported injured in the shooting, Coppola said.
LSU Police officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on Nicholson Drive near campus. Wells, who was driving, was put into handcuffs with another passenger, the report said.
Jackson fled the vehicle and ran toward the LSU Sports Shop and Mike VII’s habitat on North Stadium Drive. Jackson was seen running with a firearm in his hand around the tiger habitat toward the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the arrest documents said.
Officers pursued Jackson and the accused surrendered near the southwest portal of the PMAC. The gun, which was no longer in his possession, was recovered nearby, police reported.
Jackson was booked on counts of illegal carrying of firearms, illegal possession of stolen firearms, carrying a firearm on school property and two counts of resisting an officer. Wells was booked on illegal use of a weapon and resisting an officer.