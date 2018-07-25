Anthony Hall and Latasha Williams were on their way to get something to eat when police pulled them over Tuesday afternoon and informed them that the vehicle they were driving was somehow connected to the gruesome killing and dismemberment of a Donaldsonville man, according to police and arrest records.

Police pulled over the vehicle in the 700 block of Scenic Highway around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Hall, 42, and Williams, 35, were detained, questioned and then later arrested.

Hall told police that another man had given him the red Jeep Wrangler and asked him to paint it, according to his arrest report.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen. It belonged to a relative of Michael Neufeld, 26, who was reported missing in early July and whose body was found dismembered in a wooded area in Livingston Parish on Sunday. Several people have been arrested in his death.

Authorities announced on Monday that they were searching for a red Jeep Wrangler with license plate ZWZ515 in connection with Neufeld's death. Someone spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Spanish Town Road and alerted police Tuesday afternoon.

Hall told officers he did not know the name of the man who had given him the Jeep. He said he decided to drive it because he wanted to take Williams to eat "in something nice" even though he didn't have permission to use the vehicle for that purpose, according to the report.

Williams declined to answer questions from officers during the traffic stop.

Hall, 2223 Gayosa St., and Williams, 8770 Elm Grove Garden, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on theft of a motor vehicle counts.

Investigators do not believe the two were involved in Neufeld's death, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Tuesday. The Jeep was released to the Neufeld's family after the traffic stop.

+11 Brother says Ascension victim was shot before his body was mutilated and left in the woods A body found dismembered in a wooded area of Livingston Parish this week was that of an Ascension Parish man reported missing in early July.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said that authorities believe Neufeld was killed about three weeks before his remains were found. His brother told The Advocate on Tuesday that Neufeld was shot before his body was mutilated.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested eight people so far in connection with Neufeld's death. Charges include second-degree murder, accessory to second-degree murder and mutilating or disinterring human remains.