A longtime Denham Springs pediatrician was arrested Tuesday after deputies confirmed complaints from multiple women alleging sexual assault and other related crimes.
Brian Zganjar, 51, faces allegations dating back to 2018, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a news release Tuesday evening.
The complaints include "unwanted touching and the repeated exposing of genitalia," Ard said. The most recent complaints were made during the 2019 holiday season.
Zganjar was booked into jail Tuesday on one count of sexual battery, two counts of simple battery and three counts of obscenity, and was soon released on $76,000 bond.
Zganjar is a longtime licensed pediatrician and owner of Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs, public records show. His practice is Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs. He graduated from the LSU School of Medicine.
Just last year Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Zganjar to the state's Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council. He was to serve as the pediatrician on the council, Edwards announced in April.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call deputies at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.