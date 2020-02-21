Lorenzo Jermiah Fisher has been arrested by LSU police in connection with the robbery of two LSU students at gunpoint inside their dorm room last week.

According to an arrest report, Fisher was one of five men seen on surveillance video entering Cypress Hall at LSU's main campus around 2:30 a.m. last Friday.

Video shows three of the men enter a dorm room while two others remain outside. Two victims told police that the three men all had guns and robbed them.

They're accused of taking two iPhones, a camouflage Sony PlayStation controller, the keys to a 2019 Honda Accord and eventually the vehicle, according to the arrest report. That vehicle has been recovered.

Fisher, of 2651 Poydras Street in New Orleans, is the third man arrested in the case. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle (more than $25,000).

Timothy Williams, 19, and Stefan Mann, 18, were taken into custody earlier this week.

Two other men -- Donta Alphone Green, 19, and Desmond Oliver Tolbert, 19 -- are still wanted.