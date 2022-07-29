A woman found shot to death inside her car on Highland Road may be linked to a shooting that took place hours earlier in New Orleans, Baton Rouge police said Friday.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said New Orleans resident Terrian Benn, 20, was discovered inside a blue 2009 Toyota Corolla in the 1300 block of Highland Road shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.
Detectives believe Benn's death "might be connected" to a report of gunfire that occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday in New Orleans in the 7000 block of General Meyer Avenue, where Benn lived, McKneely said.
A family member saw her in her Old Aurora residence, heard gunfire shortly after, and didn't see her alive again. Detectives are investigating the possibility that Benn exited her house, was shot and then transported to Baton Rouge, where she was found dead, McKneely said.
Benn's killing would bring New Orleans' total number of murders this year to 162. New Orleans Police Department did not immediately return requests for a comment.
McKneely declined to share additional information, citing the ongoing investigation. He said authorities have not found a suspect or motive.
He urged anyone with information about either incidents to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.