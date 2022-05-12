Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will visit with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Friday, the White House said, as the president touts the role of federal coronavirus relief money in crime-fighting efforts nationwide.
Paul and Courtney Scott, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for East Baton Rouge, will join a cohort of law enforcement leaders and local officials to talk with Biden about how they've used relief funds to fight crime, a White House official said.
Baton Rouge is one of 16 localities involved in the White House's Community Violence Intervention Collaborative.
The initiative includes officials from towns and cities that have committed to using American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief money or other public money to "increase investment in their community violence intervention infrastructure," according to the White House website. Biden is expected on Friday to call on more localities to join that group.
As Baton Rouge grapples with a sustained wave of violent crime, money from the American Rescue Plan has funded BRPD's $8 million purchase of 200 new patrol cars, $1.3 million in technology upgrades and $3.3 million in gun violence reduction efforts in violent crime "hot spots," the White House said.
Paul has visited the White House before, including last summer, when he met with Biden and senior Justice Department officials to discuss crime prevention.
He looks forward to visiting Washington again to "continue a dialogue with other law enforcement leaders about how to improve public safety," BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.
Friday's meeting will also include Houston, Texas Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Troy Finner, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Baton Rouge has logged 41 homicides since the beginning of 2022, according to preliminary data compiled by The Advocate. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings in East Baton Rouge city-parish, deaths that meet the definition of homicide under FBI guidelines.
The city-parish set a record for homicides in 2020, and again in 2021.