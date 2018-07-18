Two men have pleaded guilty in a Baton Rouge-based drug trafficking and dog fighting network operating across state lines.
U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Brandon Fremin announced the two convictions Wednesday.
Investigators found that Eric Lashawn Williams, 35, was the leader of the operation that distributed cocaine, heroin and marijuana within the Valley Park neighborhood of Baton Rouge, Fremin said in a news release. Marco Murphy, 34, was a member of the operation who helped distribute drugs.
Authorities also learned that Williams was involved in an illegal dog fighting operation as law enforcement agents intercepted his phone conversations about arranging dog fights in Louisiana, Arkansas and Georgia, Fremin said. The conversations also touched on wagers on fights and breeding, selling and training dogs for fighting.
Agents searched Williams' home in August and seized 13 pit bulls.
Williams pleaded guilty July 2 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana; one count of unlawful use of a communication facility; and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He also pleaded guilty to possessing animals involved in fighting ventures.
Murphy pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.