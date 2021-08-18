louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG

A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

A driver died in a head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday, Louisiana State Police reported.

The collision that claimed the life of 27-year-old Ethel resident Tommi Robinson took place just after 3 p.m., according to LSP. 

Robinson was driving north on La. 67, just south of La. 412, in a 2003 Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline into an oncoming 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Robinson, who police say wore a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The other driver sustained moderate injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

