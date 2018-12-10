A Gonzales man was arrested Monday and accused of stabbing another man, who suffered critical injuries while the two were shooting a rap video.
Samuel Muse, 39, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail and the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, said Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Allison Hudson.
Deputies responded to the stabbing in an area off Roddy Road around 10 a.m. Monday.
Hudson said investigators learned that Muse and the victim were attempting to shoot a rap video when an altercation ensued and Muse stabbed the victim in the neck with a pocketknife.
Hudson said Monday night that Muse's bond has not been set. He was booked on attempted second-degree murder.