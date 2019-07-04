Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jim Foster, 24, 4194 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal, improper turn.
- Douglas Seale, 45, 2077 Sierra Vista Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, license plate required.
- Beckie Tarver, 37, 6588 Upper CC Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI.