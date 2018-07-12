In East Baton Rouge Parish, 49 people have been killed so far in 2018.

Data through July 12, 2018

The Advocate crime team tracks homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish, which includes the cities of Baton Rouge, Baker and Zachary, as well as the campuses of Southern University and LSU. The information is based on preliminary reports from law enforcement agencies of killings that are not ruled justified or accidental. All initial information may be incomplete and will be updated as it becomes available.

Homicide numbers by year

Map

This map shows the approximate location of all homicides reported in 2018 in East Baton Rouge Parish. The red markers indicate homicides by shooting, and the other markers indicate homicides by a different manner.

Arrests made in homicides

This chart shows the number of solved versus unsolved homicides in 2018. Law enforcement consider a case solved when an arrest has been made or the perpetrator dies.

