A fire that broke out at the M&T Tire Shop on North Eugene in the early morning hours Thursday was caused by arson, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman said.
"Firefighters arrived on scene to find this tire shop starting to burn from multiple points of origin," Mark Miles, the spokesman, said in a statement.
Firefighters got the call about about 2:30 a.m. Thursday and were able to stop the flames from spreading throughout the building, at 300 N. Eugene, Miles said.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.