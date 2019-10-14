A University of Alabama student is accused of making a threat against LSU's Tiger Stadium on Saturday evening, according to a report from The Tuscaloosa News.
Connor Bruce Croll, 19, was arrested early Sunday. He is accused of calling in a threat to the stadium as LSU played the University of Florida on Saturday.
Jail records list Croll as a "fugitive from justice." The Tuscaloosa News reported that Croll's arrest report was not immediately available on Monday.
UA spokesman Chris Bryant released a statement on the arrest, saying "threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response."
Click here for the full report from The Tuscaloosa News.