Baton Rouge police on arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing another man at an apartment on Old Hammond Highway earlier this week.
Carlton Lee, 44, was taken into custody in Ponchatoula by U.S. Marshals Friday after authorities say he shot and killed 28-year-old Demerkus Wiltz in the early morning hours of April 6.
Wiltz died at the scene and Lee allegedly fled in a black vehicle before police arrived.
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. Wiltz faces one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.