A body discovered in a Zachary subdivision Wednesday has been identified as a 19-year-old who went missing from his home in the same neighborhood mid-February, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.
The coroner confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body was that of Donovan "DJ" Jones Jr.
A cause of death has not yet been determined, officials said.
Jones' family reported him missing from the Meadowview subdivision Feb. 16, prompting a massive four-day search that ended with a candlelight prayer vigil at New Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Assistant police chief Darryl Lawrence said his body was discovered by a group of teens in a pond near the area search crews had been weeks earlier.
Anyone with information about Jones' disappearance is urged to call the information hotline at (225) 328-4095 or (225) 439-6889, or email bringdjhome@gmail.com.