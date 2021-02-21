A Kentwood man was arrested Friday on two counts of first-degree murder of a couple he lived with, the Tangipaoha Sheriff's Office said.
Kevin Buckley, 34, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail after confessing to the deaths of Iva Travis and Lewis "Payton" Travis, who were reported missing on Feb. 18, the Sheriff's Office said.
The couple had not been seen or heard from since Feb. 14.
Detectives said Buckley told them he had lived with the couple at their La. 440 residence and worked with Payton Travis for many years. Buckley confessed to killing both victims and told detectives the location of the bodies.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab has been processing the crime scene and collecting all physical evidence related to the case. The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.