Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Francisco Alverez, 47, 11112 Lovett Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, and no driver's license.
- Amy Tressitt, 47, 16833 Fort Pulaski Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, no vehicle registration, and failure to signal/improper turn.