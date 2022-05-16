East Baton Rouge deputies cut a warrant for Henry Williams III in March, after a group of utility workers said a man resembling Williams threatened them and fired a weapon at the ground during an erratic encounter outside his home.
But Williams was never arrested, and authorities apparently never intervened until Saturday, when Williams emerged from his home and got into an argument with a neighbor that ended with the neighbor dead in the street and Williams engaging law enforcement in an hours-long standoff.
Ronald Leduff, 25, died Saturday during a fight with Williams, 34, that law enforcement said began as Leduff checked his streetside mailbox on leafy, residential West Chalfont Drive. Williams is accused of shooting Leduff as he fled from the altercation upon realizing Williams had a gun, an affidavit says.
Williams then barricaded himself in his house across the street, repeatedly firing at East Baton Rouge Sheriff's SWAT team officers and deputies who tried to arrest him. He was injured in an exchange of gunfire and taken to the hospital, and was later booked on on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Two months earlier, Williams clashed with the utility workers, according to an affidavit filed by an East Baton Rouge deputy on March 10.
Neighbors who live on the street said Williams had displayed increasingly erratic behavior.
Alicia Vaughn moved her family to a house just a few doors down from Williams four years ago. If neighbors approached his yard, Williams would threaten to shoot them — or their dogs.
“Oh yeah, we’ve had some problems with him," Vaughn said.
It got so bad, she said she banned her children, ages 6 and 11, from riding their bikes past his house.
"We just knew it was a matter of time before he hurt somebody."
Leduff's killing was the 42nd of the year in East Baton Rouge, according to Advocate records of homicides in the city-parish.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a request for comment Monday morning on details surrounding the March incident.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Williams' bond was set at $1.76 million, a sum he said stemmed from Saturday's incident as well as existing counts from the March altercation. For the previous incident, Williams was wanted on aggravated assault upon a utility service employee with a firearm, false imprisonment using a dangerous weapon, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and simple battery.
Moore said that Williams had not been arrested for the March altercation prior to Leduff's killing on Saturday, but the district attorney said he did not know why.
Workers from Denham Springs Gas Company told deputies that they arrived at 545 West Chalfont Drive March 10 to restore service to the address, and to replace a valve and update the gas meter.
The affidavit says Williams emerged from the house wearing a hoodie, sweatpants and a gray face mask, and told the workers he didn't want the new gas valve they were installing and wanted them to put back the old parts. The workers told deputies they saw a gun in Williams' pocket and began to leave the property, while explaining to Williams why the valve needed to be changed.
As the workers tried to leave, the affidavit says Williams placed himself between one of the workers and their truck and "pushed his chest" into the man, telling the workers he "wanted his old sh*t back."
Williams repeated his request, telling the workers they weren't going anywhere until they re-installed the old parts. Before they could reach the truck, Williams pulled out the handgun and fired a single shot into the grass near the workers' feet, the affidavit says.
Fearing for their lives, the workers went back and switched the parts "against their better judgement" to try to appease Williams, the affidavit says.
Later, workers told deputies the account for the house's gas line was in Williams' name and that the man they clashed with had identified himself as the owner of the house. East Baton Rouge Parish tax records, too, show Williams as the owner of the house at 565 West Chalfont Drive.
Williams successfully completed a pre-trial diversion program after being accused of fraud in 2016, Moore said. He was also charged with committing battery on a police officer in 2005, court records show.
Staff writer Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report.