A fire caused by a lightning strike at a Stumberg Lane apartment building was quickly put out Monday afternoon by the combined efforts of the St. George Fire Protection District and Baton Rouge Fire Department, spokesmen said.
The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Apartments at 4949 Stumberg Lane and was declared under control at 2:46 p.m.
There were no injuries.
Tenants reported seeing lightning strike the cased-in wooden structure on the roof that housed two fireplace chimney flues, officials with both fire departments said.
Fire damage was minor, but there was some water damage to at least one apartment, officials said.