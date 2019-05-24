Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy and his record label have offered to cover the funeral costs for a bystander killed in a shootout in Miami two weeks ago.

Mohamad Jradi, 43, was caught in the crossfire and killed outside the Trump International Beach Resort Miami by Youngboy's entourage. Youngboy and his entourage were on their way to the Rolling Loud Music festival when they shot at by gunmen in SUVs. They then returned fire, which killed Jradi.

Youngboy's girlfriend and a 5-year-old boy were also injured in the shootout.

They will not be charged as they were shooting in self defense.

The Blast is reporting that Youngboy and Atlanta Records have offered to cover the funeral expenses for Jradi, a Hertz rental car employee.

Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden is currently detained in East Baton Rouge Parish while a judge considers revoking his probation in a 2017 nonfatal shooting case, which would send him to prison for 10 years. He had received a suspended sentence.

In a court hearing May 17, 19th Judicial District Judge Bonnie Jackson told Gaulden that she had reason to believe he had violated the condition of his probation that forbids social media use. She said a video posted online appears to show Gaulden "talking trash and smack" after the Miami shootout.

A search warrant filed last week seeks a sample of Gaulden's DNA to determine any connection to a February incident outside a North Carolina nightclub that led police to question whether guns found inside a parked vehicle he owns.

Gaulden's attorney James Manasseh said his client has "voluntarily submitted to providing his DNA because he denies any wrongdoing in the North Carolina matter."

Gaulden is being held behind bars at least until his next court appearance on June 21, when the judge will determine whether to revoke his probation in the 2017 shooting case.