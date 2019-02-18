Police are still searching for a suspect from a December armed robbery at a meat market on North Acadian Thruway, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Police released photographs of the man they believe entered City Town Meat Market in the 3400 block of North Acadian Thruway on Dec. 20, pulled a handgun and demanded money. The suspect, who has not been identified, obtained an unknown amount of money before fleeing the store, Coppola said.
No one was injured.
Coppola asked anyone with information about the armed robbery or suspect to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.