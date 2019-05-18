Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Thadues Brown, 41, 310 Azalea Drive, Monroe, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession, simple assault, resisting an officer.
- Calvin Holliday, 35, 28302 Grand Turk Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn, driver's license required, reckless operation.
- Carol Layne, 57, 17623 East Fort Pickens Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Eric Ohlig, 41, 14207 Cleo Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, speeding.
- Samuel Overton, 33, 8316 Livingston Avenue, Chalmette, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Abby Quebedeaux, 28, 13493 Marshall Bourgeois Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding.
- Billie Segiun, 54, 16666 Strain Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, text messaging prohibited.
- Tiffany Williams, 32, 960 Ridgepoint Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.