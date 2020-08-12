Police are investigating a recent incident at a Baton Rouge Chili's restaurant in which a group of people allegedly attacked the restaurant's teenage hostess because their party was too big to sit together and she was trying to enforce seating restrictions imposed because of the novel coronavirus.
Officers responded to the Chili's on Constitution Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Saturday after reports of a battery involving a juvenile female employee, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Wednesday morning.
He said the girl received minor to moderate injuries and went to the hospital for treatment, but wasn't able to provide more specifics.
Coppola said police believe the hostess was trying to figure out how to seat the group, which exceeded the number allowed at one table under coronavirus dining restrictions. He said six people are allowed per table but there were 11 people in the group.
While the hostess was figuring out what to do, a physical altercation occurred, according to police. Officers are still investigating and looking to identify the people responsible for starting the fight.
The hostess, Kelsy Wallace, told WBRZ-TV that the group of women became irate at the prospect of being separated and started fighting her. She said one grabbed a "wet floor" sign and struck her in the face, causing her to need stitches above her eye.
"I couldn't believe I'm trying to work and this happened to me," Wallace told the television station.