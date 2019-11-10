Baton Rouge crime scene
Louisiana State troopers suspect speed and impairment to be the cause of a fatal car accident in Assumption Parish on Saturday evening.

Gary Hebert, 65, of Paincourtville, died after he drove his 2012 Toyota Tacoma off the road causing the truck to flip multiple times on LA 1006 near Enola Road outside of Napoleonville before 7 p.m.

Hebert also hit a raised driveway after overturning. Troopers said the driver was not wearing his seat belt and found him ejected from the car. 

Louisiana State police said Hebert died from his injuries at Assumption Parish Community Hospital. Authorities are still waiting for the results of a toxicology report and are continuing to investigate the single car crash. 

