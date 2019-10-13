A Livingston man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle plowed into the back of a a flatbed trailer being towed by a pickup truck, State Police said.
Elton Stafford, 63, was traveling westbound on La. 42 east of La. 441 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the fatal crash happened shortly before 3 p.m., Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
Investigators said Stafford, for reasons that are still under investigation, struck the rear of a flatbed trailer behind a 2008 Ford F-150 truck in front of him.
He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries although he was wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Stafford, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis, State Police said.
The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, State Police said.