A helicopter pilot who crashed in the Mississippi River Friday was found by rescuers 12 hours later clinging to a propane bottle by the mouth of Bayou Sara.
The West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office says deputies found him about 50 feet off the bank in St. Francisville. In a Facebook post the next morning, the agency wrote that the man — whose identity was withheld — seemed “in extreme distress.”
WFPSO’s crisis-response team launched a vessel to reach the pilot while other deputies waded into the water.
After bringing him to dry land, deputies say the man told them he left Lafayette in a Robinson R44 helicopter before 4 a.m. that day and crashed into the water about 45 minutes later.
Rescuers took the man to a Baton Rouge hospital, where officials say he was treated for exposure and complications from diabetes.
West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said the man happened to be in the right place at the right time.
“He is extremely lucky to have survived the crash, and that he went down in an area that is near a public access point to the river,” he said in the WFPSO Facebook post. “He was in the water over 12 hours. I don’t think he could have lasted much longer.”