After a car struck an office at CSAL Charter Elementary School Tuesday morning, three people were taken to the hospital, according to EMS officials.
EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the car hit the elementary school's office on Madison Avenue and that no students were injured.
CSAL Charter Middle School principal Darcy Franklin said one employee was inside the office when the crash occurred and wasn't injured.
Dujan Johnson, chief executive officer of CSAL Inc., said the building is temporarily housing the offices of the elementary school. There is no structural damage to the building.
The elementary school is slated to open in fall 2020.