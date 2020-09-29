The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office is reviewing cases involving a Baton Rouge police officer who is under investigation after his colleagues accused him of writing numerous racist and sexist posts on a local blog.
It's possible some of those cases could ultimately be dismissed or expunged once the Police Department completes its internal investigation into the officer's conduct.
Sgt. Chris Kuhn was placed on leave last week after the department received a complaint about his alleged online rants, according to the department. Chief Murphy Paul called the posts "racist, sexist, insulting … offensive and insensitive." An internal investigation will determine whether Kuhn was indeed the author of the posts.
WBRZ-TV reported the statements were posted to Tigerdroppings, a local message board where Kuhn is accused of posting under the username "PESTICIDE." All the posts made under that account have since been taken down.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Kuhn could end up on his office's "Brady list," which includes the names of local law enforcement officers with compromising pasts that could become relevant in court. Their indiscretions range from findings of untruthfulness to arrests and convictions, and even evidence of bias or prejudice — all facts that prosecutors are required to disclose to defense attorneys and judges.
Such lists of problematic cops are not uncommon. They're often called Brady lists after the 1963 Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland that found prosecutors cannot withhold favorable evidence from the defense.
Moore said prosecutors have so far uncovered at least one active case in which Kuhn is listed as a witness. However, it appears his testimony is not central to the case, so the impact will likely be minimal. Prosecutors are also conducting a review of closed cases, which will take longer to complete, Moore said.
Kuhn has served 20 years with the department and was most recently a squad supervisor for the uniform patrol division, according to a BRPD spokesman. He served in the department's Fourth District, which includes a large swath of north Baton Rouge in which neighborhoods are majority Black.
The East Baton Rouge Public Defender's Office released a statement Monday evening calling for the immediate release of any incarcerated defendants whose arrests involved Kuhn. It's unclear whether there's anyone who meets that criteria.
"In the pursuit of a fairer and more just Baton Rouge, condemnation of racism in our institutions is not enough," Chief Public Defender Mike Mitchell said in the statement, asking others in the criminal justice system to help "conduct an immediate review of every arrest ever made by this officer" during his two decades on the police force.
"No Baton Rouge citizen, especially our citizens of color, should be required to languish in jail waiting for the investigation into this officer's allegedly racist conduct to conclude," Mitchell said.
His statement notes a component of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights, which gives officers placed under internal investigation 30 days to secure counsel before being questioned by investigators.
The police chief has also noted that same delay to the Kuhn investigation but said he hopes it will be resolved quickly.
"We plan to act swiftly but thoroughly to get to the bottom of this," Paul said in response to the allegations last week. "Make no mistake — making racist and insensitive comments like the ones I read in the complaint, is a terminable offense in the Baton Rouge Police Department Policy."
Kuhn was also removed from his newly secured position as treasurer of the Baton Rouge police union following news of his alleged misconduct. He had been elected treasurer this summer after campaigning on a platform of transparency and accountability, promising to be more open about how union funds are being spent.
"I do not wish to divide this union or cause dissension. I want to protect our money and our union," he wrote in a campaign flyer. Kuhn said he wanted to make sure "the money is available to fight the battles that need to be fought, especially in the craziness of 2020 and the era of social justice."
A significant portion of the BRPD union budget goes toward legal representation for members going through the internal discipline process or under criminal investigation for incidents that occur while the officer is on duty. Other expenses include lobbying fees and membership dues to the International Union of Police Association. The vast majority of BRPD officers are union members.
It's not clear if Kuhn will be represented by a union attorney or secure his own counsel in this case.