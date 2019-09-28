A Houston man was arrested after Baton Rouge police say he stabbed his estranged wife in the neck with a kitchen knife.
Huy Van Nguyen, 50, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Nguyen arrived at his wife's home in the 500 block of Fall River Drive around 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 to collect the rest of his belongings before moving back to Texas, according to booking documents. The victim reported to police the couple had been separated for roughly four months.
As his wife helped him gather his things, Nguyen repeatedly said he wanted to reconcile with her and return home, but she rejected his proposal, according to the police report.
The report says Nguyen cornered his wife in the garage and held a kitchen knife to her throat, saying "if he could not move back into the home and be in a relationship with her, he would kill her." He then stabbed her once in the neck, the report says.
Nguyen's wife was able to run from the garage and escape after telling him she would allow him to move home and work on repairing their relationship if he put down the knife, booking documents show.
Nguyen had been removed from the home several times in the past after his wife reported to authorities she was afraid of him, police said.