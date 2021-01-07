GONZALES — A man's attempt to retrieve belongings from his ex-girlfriend's home ended in gunfire and assault with a sport utility vehicle, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said Thursday.
Flagging down deputies arriving at the Gonzales-area shooting late Tuesday, Jessie James Jacob, 38, told the officers that he had called ahead to his ex-girlfriend to pick up his belongings, but things went awry when he arrived at the Mire Road home.
His ex-girlfriend, a neighbor and other acquaintances were waiting for him some time before midnight Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said, and one of those acquaintances, a male juvenile, was carrying a rifle.
Jacob, after he had already pulled into the home's driveway, drove the SUV farther up the driveway and hit two of the acquaintances with the truck, deputies said.
The neighbor, Conrad J. Rousseau, 48, responded by firing several shots from a handgun toward Jacob's SUV as Jacob was backing out the home's driveway, deputies said.
Jacob, of Gonzales, was arrested and booked Wednesday on two counts of aggravated battery, deputies said.
Rousseau, also of Gonzales, was arrested and booked Wednesday with counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property, deputies said.
Jacob and Rousseau remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville Thursday evening each with bail over $50,000, online jail records say.