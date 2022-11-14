A Bayou L'Ourse mother and her live-in boyfriend took her 6-year-old child from a home in a neighboring parish Saturday and were arrested later the same day on kidnapping counts, sheriff's deputies said.
A state court had previously granted full custody of the child to the child's father under a ruling to which Candice Nicole Norman had previously agreed, Assumption deputies added Monday.
Assumption Parish deputies said Norman, 33, and Chadwick M. Landry, 50, both of the 1000 block of La. 662, went to Franklin on Saturday, "physically removed the 6-year-old" from a home, and left.
When asked Monday, Lonny Cavalier, Assumption sheriff's spokesman, said the dispute between the mother and father wasn't a disagreement over a planned visitation, which normally might not rise to the level of a criminal act.
In St. Mary Sheriff's investigators' view, Cavalier said, the alleged actions constituted kidnapping because of the physical removal and the full custody order. St. Mary deputies obtained arrest warrants for Landry and Norman, and Assumption deputies picked them up and the child in Bayou L'Ourse.
The 6-year-old was returned to the child's legal custodians, Assumption deputies said.
Norman and Landry were booked in the Assumption jail near Napoleonville as fugitives wanted in St. Mary on counts of simple kidnapping.
They were expected to be handed over St. Mary Parish deputies.