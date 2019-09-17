Days after a person was seen dragging a leashed dog behind a car along La. 68 in Wilson, East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis on Tuesday said the dog died before the incident occurred.

Pathologists at Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory performed a necropsy on the dog and determined it died before it was dragged behind the vehicle, Travis said in a press release.

"These facts do not support a charge of animal cruelty against the driver," Travis said. "The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is continuing."

A person called the department after seeing the dog being dragged along the road Sunday.

