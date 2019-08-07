A Slaughter police officer who punched Slaughter Fire Chief Billy Poché at a local gas station Wednesday morning, an incident caught on video by a bystander, has been booked into East Feliciana Parish jail on a count of simple battery, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
Officer Danny Coy Hobgood, 36, was booked into jail Wednesday after the incident at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Jett's convenience store on La. 19 in Slaughter, Travis said.
Travis said both Slaughter police officers and Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the incident. When Slaughter Police Chief Dave Almond learned that the altercation involved one of his officers, he asked the Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation, Travis said.
Hobgood, of 2725 La. 957 in Ethel was arrested after officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed video that included the store's security video, Travis said.
The video shows the two men squaring off at gas pumps at the convenience store, with Hobgood throwing a punch with his left had that struck Poché in the face. He later swung a punch with his right had that did not land. The video does not show Poché throwing any punches.
A statement from the Sheriff's Office said that any subsequent disciplinary or administrative action for the officer, as a result of the incident, is the responsibility of Slaughter Police.
Travis said he didn't know what the altercation was about.