The boyfriend of a missing Baton Rouge woman admitted to police that he shot her to death after an argument, left her body in a ditch off Burbank Drive, then drove to Central and threw her still-living toddler son off a bridge, according to information obtained by the Advocate.
Sources say Brynnen Murphy, 20, told investigators that his girlfriend, 24-year-old Kaylen Johnson, picked him up from his home in her Nissan Versa the evening of March 5 while her son, 2-year-old Kaden Johnson, sat buckled in the car's backseat.
After driving for a bit, Murphy said he and Johnson parked in the rear of a parking lot and began to argue; he became angry and shot Johnson, killing her.
He then allegedly placed Johnson's body in the passenger seat of her own car and drove to the 8500 block of Burbank Drive as Kaden, who was uninjured, remained in the back seat. Murphy told investigators he placed Johnson's body in a black trash bag and discarded it in a drainage ditch on the west side of the roadway, then threw the handgun he had used to kill her into a wooded area near the site.
From there, Murphy allegedly drove Johnson's Nissan to Central Thruway, pulling over on the shoulder of an elevated and heavily wooded stretch of road over a bayou before taking the still-uninjured Kaden from the car and carrying him to the side of the overpass.
He then threw the little boy over the ledge.
Murphy told authorities he could hear the child crying after he threw him, but continued to drive away. He parked Johnson's car on a dead-end street near his residence, where it was later found, stripped of its license plate, by police.
Johnson and her son were reported missing March 11 after family members told authorities they hadn't heard from the young mother for six days and that attempts to call her phone had been unsuccessful.
The cause of the argument between Johnson and Murphy is unknown, police said. Missing persons flyers posted by her family say Johnson was six months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.
Police said Murphy is not Kaden's father.
According to BRPD, Murphy initially denied any involvement in the disappearances and left Baton Rouge shortly after authorities questioned him.
"One of our guys made contact with Murphy," BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Monday. "He didn't want to talk, and from that, he disappeared."
Murphy turned himself in to police Monday and led investigators to the bodies.
On Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed that the bodies belonged to Johnson and her son.
"Kaylen Johnson's manner of death is homicide," Coroner William "Beau" Clark said. "The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds."
A cause of death for the boy was not official yet, but hypothermia is suspected, he said. Clark also confirmed Johnson was pregnant at the time of her death.
Murphy was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder. On Tuesday, a judge ordered he be held in jail without bond.
BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said that because the coroner's office confirmed Johnson was pregnant, Murphy will likely face additional charges.