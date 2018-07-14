Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Faler, 33, 9123 Bunch Ave., Zachary, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license not on person.
- Christopher Maiden, 44, 4910 Ritterman Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Jarlen Romero, 21, 14065 Azalea Park Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driving over median.
- Jose Saavedra, 33, 1385 Cristy Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, driver's license not in possession and reckless operation.
- Ronald Williams, 43, 2153 General Taylor Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and reckless operation.