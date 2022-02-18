After a relatively quiet eight-day stretch in Baton Rouge, the city was rocked by four separate shootings between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night that left three young men dead and another in critical condition.
Twenty-six-year-old Sadi Armstead was the first to die in that two-day span after authorities found him suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1160 block of Sherwood Hollow Court Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators soon arrested 21-year-old Brandon Williams on one count of second-degree murder after they determined he shot Armstead during an argument in a parking lot.
Around noon the next day, police responded to reports of a 44-year-old man shot in the head at the Oyo Hotel on Gwendale Avenue. Still alive, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition while the alleged perpetrator, Raymond Veal, 38, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder.
Less than an hour later, 26-year-old Anthony Percy was shot and killed in what police called a "physical altercation" that took place in the 5100 block of Paige Street.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities identified a suspect but have yet to make an arrest.
Dornella Green, who described herself at the scene as Percy's sister, said the siblings lost their father to gun violence just a few years earlier, leaving them with wounds "that ain't even closed yet."
Then, shortly before nightfall Wednesday, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen was standing outside Ancona's Grocery in the 2700 block of North Street when he, too, was shot and killed, according to police. His death remains unsolved.
McKneely said investigators don't believe any of the shootings are connected, noting that in each incident, the victim and the suspect had "some type of association" with one another.
Before two people were killed in separate shootings on Siegen Lane and Kentucky Street Saturday, Baton Rouge experienced an eight-day lull in deadly violence between Feb. 4 and Feb. 12 — a rare reprieve in a city that saw record homicide rates two years in a row.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III called the recent spate of shootings "highly unusual," but reiterated that none appear to be related and that in most cases, a suspect had already been arrested or identified.
He added that killings among strangers remain rare.
"I think that by and large in Baton Rouge, like any other city in the United States, you are safe unless you're involved in drug-dealing activity, group or gang activity or you're in an extremely violent domestic relationship," Moore said. "Murder is rarely random."
While he called on city officials to "double down" their focus on high-crime areas, Moore said he remains optimistic that Baton Rouge will see an overall decline in violence in months to come.
"Yesterday," he said, "is not indicative of the whole year so far."
Meanwhile, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the city has not lost site of its "short-term and long-term goals" for crime reduction.
She noted that the mayor's office is preparing to release a three-year plan drafted with help from the U.S. Department of Justice and "all levels of government and law enforcement."
Details of that strategy will become public sometime this spring.
"I don't think people should allow a small group of individuals to grip them with fear," Broome said. "There are more of us who are committed to doing the right thing, and more citizens who are committed to looking out for one another and being good neighbors. We should always be vigilant, always be looking at our surroundings, but we should not allow what is happening to put us in isolation."