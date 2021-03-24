The East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday approved the second pay raise for Baton Rouge police officers to take effect this year, though members of the city police force still remain underpaid compared to their counterparts at other agencies.

Both increases, which come without raising taxes for Baton Rouge residents, make for a combined total raise of 6% over 2020 salaries. The first was written into the 2021 budget and the second is made possible by an unexpected pot of state funding the Louisiana Legislature appropriated for BRPD during a special session last fall.

Officials have a plan to temporarily cover the cost using the roughly $2 million in state funds issued as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses incurred by the city police department. That $2 million would fund the raises through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, officials said.

Then "departmental efficiencies" — ongoing efforts to make the department more efficient, including through reorganization and reduced overtime costs — would continue funding the proposed increase, which applies across the board to all police personnel.

“I remain committed to supporting our officers with adequate pay, equipment, and the modern technology needed to carry out their mission to serve and protect the residents of Baton Rouge," Broome said in a statement after the vote.

News of the latest raise comes amid an unfolding scandal in the BRPD narcotics division. An ongoing corruption probe has resulted in the recent arrests of two detectives and transfers of four supervisors, effectively cutting the division in half. Officials have declined to say whether additional arrests and discipline are expected.

The unanimous Metro Council vote also comes as Baton Rouge officials are hoping to sign a new contract with the BRPD union in the coming months, ending a lengthy and contentious negotiation process that often stalled during discussions about low wages. Officials said the latest proposed union contract language allows for both parties to revisit salary negotiations each year.

Meanwhile the Louisiana NAACP launched a campaign calling on the mayor to cancel the union contract entirely, claiming union leadership has proven their agenda is limited to protecting bad cops. The group proclaimed their message on a billboard posted Wednesday morning overlooking Interstate 10 near College Drive.

The 6% raise brings starting base pay to about $36,000 after an officer has completed academy and spent six months on the job, then $42,000 after one year.

The department faces issues recruiting and retaining officers, sometimes losing members to other agencies where salaries are better. Many Baton Rouge cops also rely on overtime and extra duty assignments to supplement low salaries.

Department leaders recently commissioned an efficiency study, in part to find hidden savings that could support a substantial pay raise. Researchers identified several recommended changes to make the department more efficient, including reorganizing its leadership structure, eliminating some high ranking positions and reducing overtime assignments. Those changes could save about $10 million annually, according to the study.

That would be just under half the estimated cost of bringing BRPD salaries in line with peer agencies, according to another study commissioned the year before whose authors found Baton Rouge cops are underpaid by about 30% on average.

The council also approved similar pay increases for officers with the Baton Rouge City Constable's Office and the Baton Rouge Airport Police, two much smaller law enforcement agencies in the parish. Both would receive a 6% increase, funded through efficiency measures in the constable's office and through self-generated revenue at the airport.