Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jeff Cruise, 61, 14114 Gravier Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Anne Humphrey, 33, 5075 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Kevin Lawson, 21, 2376 Creek Hollow Ave., Zachary, first-offense DWI and simple obstruction of a highway.
- Michael LeClere, 30, 9855 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Cyprian Munju, 44, 13411 Briargrove Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.