In a Louisiana child sex abuse case that has recently prompted public outcry and criminal charges in Livingston Parish, advocates argue the state Department of Child and Family Services failed to adequately protect the victims for years before the recent arrest of alleged abuser John Mack.

During a legislative committee hearing last month, state Sen. Katrina Jackson demanded a sweeping investigation into how various agencies have handled the case.

"Every person that investigated this matter, every agency needs to be investigated for their policy and procedure and how they dropped the ball," she said. "Over and over again, this child was screaming for help."

Following a recent hearing in Jefferson Parish juvenile court, Judge Amanda Calogero expressed concerns about how child services officials reported the case to law enforcement, and whether more disclosures should be made, according to a person who attended the hearing.

DCFS investigators validated allegations of child sex abuse in May 2019, officials testified during the hearing.

But the ensuing law enforcement investigation didn't result in criminal charges until this past September — when state troopers arrested Mack, 75, on a count of misdemeanor sexual battery in Jefferson Parish. A few weeks after he was released on bond, Mack was arrested again in Livingston Parish, this time on more serious counts: first-degree rape and sexual battery, both felonies.

Officials said both cases involved an underage victim. Mack is currently being held without bond in Livingston Parish jail.

The criminal investigation was launched in 2019, but stalled for lack of evidence after Mack initially denied the allegations, Livingston Parish sheriff's Sgt. Darnell McAlister testified during an October hearing. She said detectives revisited the case earlier this year after a new witness account surfaced.

Meanwhile, Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused himself from the matter Nov. 5, citing the "politically sensitive nature of the case." He was referencing claims from the Baton Rouge NAACP and others that justice could be compromised because of people in the Mack family who hold political positions. Namely, state Rep. Sherman Mack and his brother Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack — nephews of John Mack who described a very distant relationship with their uncle.

Livingston DA recuses himself from child rape case, citing political connections of defendant The Livingston Parish district attorney has recused himself from an ongoing child rape case, saying he wants to avoid the appearance of any po…

That was after the Baton Rouge NAACP circulated a memo accusing state officials and law enforcement agencies of slow-walking their investigations to protect the Mack family.

However, both Sherman Mack and Shane Mack said they had not spoken to John Mack in about a decade. If their uncle is guilty of the counts against him, the brothers said, he should pay for his crimes.

Law enforcement officials have disclosed few details about the criminal case. But DCFS officials discussed their investigation during the juvenile court hearing, including allegations that Mack helped organize "sex parties," according to LaToyia Porter, an advocate for one of the victims. Porter attended the hearing and testified about her experiences with the child.

Officials said the victim talked about adults dressing her up, putting bows in her hair and taking her to parties — where she was forced to perform sex acts with strange men. Afterward, the adults would buy her candy, Porter recounted from the Nov. 16 juvenile court hearing.

The hearing was held to determine whether the state should take custody of the victim, but Porter said the judge has not yet issued a ruling.

In written statements provided to child services officials earlier this year, the victim accused Mack of molesting her and her sister between the ages of 6 and 13. He forced the girls to perform various sex acts, she wrote.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

She said he also made them "have sex with other men and let them touch us and then he got paid." Mack told the girls "everything was a game" and threatened their lives for telling anyone else about the game, the victim wrote.

Her sister made similar allegations during a 2014 forensic interview, describing a "game of sex," according to an August email written by a staff member of the Child Advocacy Center in Hammond.

+2 Livingston man, 75, faces second recent arrest amid ongoing child sex investigation An Independence man was arrested Thursday evening on rape counts in Livingston Parish — his second recent arrest stemming from a multi-parish …

In 2019, child services investigators validated allegations of sexual abuse against Mack involving the two underage sisters, officials testified during the court hearing.

But Porter said the agency failed to ensure their safety even after that finding.

When she started making reports to law enforcement and DCFS early this year, Porter said it was like pulling teeth to get a robust response.

She reiterated some of those complaints at the recent legislative committee hearing.

"We have done everything we were supposed to do — connect with resources, get help, get law enforcement involved. … But our victims were not heard. They were not seen," she said. "Who is going to raise our children if our villages are sick?"

Porter said the criminal charges came only after the NAACP and others drew public attention to the case. She found a sympathetic audience among members of the Select Committee on Women and Children.

"Somewhere, someone was hiding information," Jackson said during the hearing. "I think we have a duty to our constituents to see this through."

In response to the recent criticism, DCFS officials said they were unable to comment on specific cases, "but in general, in matters involving sexual abuse, we conduct joint investigations with law enforcement." Officials said the department conducts internal assessments whenever the executive office deems them appropriate.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his detectives initially found insufficient evidence to support an arrest when they started investigating Mack. He said the recent criminal charges stemmed from new information.

State Police also released a statement saying simply that the agency started their investigation on Aug. 23, then arrested Mack a month later on the Jefferson Parish misdemeanor count. They said that investigation is ongoing.

The agency also recently received a formal complaint about how the Mack investigation was handled, officials said. They said the complaint was forwarded to the Office of State Inspector General.

In the ongoing criminal case, the state Attorney General's Office took over the prosecution after the Livingston district attorney recused himself.

Prosecutor Daniel Smart appeared in Livingston Parish Court for a bond hearing last week and asked Judge Charlotte Foster to continue holding Mack without bond. The judge agreed, saying she might reconsider if a grand jury indicts Mack on more minor charges than his arrest counts.