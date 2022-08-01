One person was killed and two others injured in a triple-shooting on Bradley Street late Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bradley Street, a residential area several blocks east of Plank Road.
Albert Hawkins, 21, and two other men were shot after getting into an altercation with an unknown person, McKneely said. All three were taken to a hospital, where Hawkins was pronounced dead.
The other two men were treated for non-life threatening injuries, McKneely said.
The killing was the 61st of the year in East Baton Rouge Parish, a figure that marks the third straight year of high gun violence in the city-parish, according to records maintained by The Advocate.
The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings, as defined by FBI crime reporting rules. The numbers can change if authorities deem some cases accidental or justified, and vice versa.