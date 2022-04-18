A guard at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested on Monday on allegations that he used excessive force that left "scratches and scrapes" on an inmate, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said.
Corrections Officer Elbert King, 30, of Natchez, Mississippi, was booked on one count each of malfeasance in office and simple battery, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said.
King has been put on leave while the investigation unfolds.
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked him a week after the alleged use-of-force incident, which Pastorick said happened on April 11. The week-long investigation found that King didn't properly report the incident, leading to the warrant for his arrest. He surrendered to deputies at the West Feliciana parish prison.
Pastorick said that King, who has been employed at Angola since 2019, could ultimately face more charges for the incident.
The spokesman described the inmate's injuries as "minor."