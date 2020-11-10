After a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash in Independence, authorities are searching for the vehicle involved, state police said.
The accident took place just before 9 p.m. Monday on LA Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz said that 18-year-old Chevy Hare of Independence was walking along the road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, suffering fatal injuries. He died at the scene.
A toxicology sample was also obtained from Hare for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation, Scrantz said.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash. Troopers asked for assistance in locating the driver and urged anyone with any information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.