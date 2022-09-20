Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city.
Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
An anonymous caller revealed to police Sunday morning Gay's location at an apartment complex in Houston. Houston Police booked him on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Gay is currently being held in Harris County Jail awaiting extradition proceedings.
This is the second murder case in Bogalusa in recent weeks to close from citizen cooperation — a 13-month-long investigation into the death of Typolia Peters Jr., 21, ended last week after a witness confirmed the identity of accused shooter Broderick Chatmon Jr., who also is currently being held in the Harris County Jail. Chatmon, who is being held there on weapons counts from another case, faces extradition to Bogalusa, where he is expected to be booked on first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.