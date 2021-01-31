A Prairieville man died Sunday from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Ascension Parish, State Police said.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Anthony Galvan, 19, of Prairieville was driving north on La. 431 in Ascension Parish in a 2018 Ram pickup truck, when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the center line and struck a south-bound driver in a 2013 Ford F-250 head-on.
Galvan was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries and was also transported to the hospital.
Galvan died of his injuries on Sunday, Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesperson for Troop A, said in a statement.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.